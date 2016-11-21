Pop Corner: Alicia Keys on her blended family; Waterparks take the pop-punk crown

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Waterparks - Stupid For You

The Texan pop-punk trio have landed firmly inside our ears and our hearts, and we’ve fallen for them hard. On paper, it’s not hard to see why - the lead singer has blue hair! He spells his name a funny way! (Awstin not Austin). Imagine a more Instagram-friendly 5SOS and you’re on the right track. But dammit, the song stands up on its own. It’s about that moment when your crush is so full-on that everything about that person absorbs you. Their favourite chewing gum flavour becomes crucial information in your quest to get closer to them. Play it on repeat, and put their poster on your wall.

Hero of the week is Alicia Keys. She told Elle magazine that she’s come to realise that there’s no “perfect” family life. She explained: “I have a very blended and interesting perspective of what family life looks like. There is no one way, no perfect way. Each way is different with beautiful scope to be something good. That is life. Our eldest son is 16 and it’s really cool to be in his life as an adult figure who is not his mum, and he gives me a prelude to what is coming with my children.”

Zeroes of the week are trolls, according to Jesy Little Mix. She told Idolator: “I just wasn’t used to seeing all these comments and being able to just have people say stuff about me, about literally the whole world. It was just awful, but I don’t look at that stuff anymore. I just think, ‘What is the point?’ There’s no point in looking at negative stuff when you feel good about yourself and you feel positive. That’s all that should matter. No one else’s opinions matter. If you feel good about yourself then f*ck everyone else.”