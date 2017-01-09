Pop Corner: Ailbhe Reddy releases relent, gets set to go in 2017

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Ailbhe Reddy - Relent

With some low-key Lianne La Havas vibes, Ailbhe Reddy is right up our street. There’s some Alt-J-style chord progressions and time signatures, and lyrics that sound like snippets from the night bus: “Oh Jackie/ Won’t you look at me/ Don’t walk away from me”. One to watch, trust us.

Hero of the week is Halsey, who posted to Instagram from hospital. “Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries. The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful... I’m in total agony right now (and I’m going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today). But in my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper.”

Jesy Little Mix told a radio station that they want to spread positive vibes with their music. “When you break up with someone, it’s awful. Is it not one of the worst pains? It’s horrendous and we all need a sad song that you sit and cry to. At the end of the day, though, you need something that makes you feel empowered... that makes you think, ‘You know what, I don’t need you anymore. I’m going to go out with my girls and I’m going to get over you because I don’t need you.’”

Zero of the week is having a phone, according to Ed Sheeran. He told BBC Radio 1: “I literally don’t have a phone. I just do emails on an iPad. I have quite an addictive personality and I was just kind of glued to it the whole time. I wasn’t having conversations with anyone. So my New Year’s resolution was to get off social media and I got rid of my phone... I haven’t really been checking it and it has been really nice.”

