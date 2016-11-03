Pixie Geldof - I’m Yours album review: a tender, graceful solo debut

Album:

I'm Yours Artist:

Pixie Geldof Label:

Stranger Records Genre:

Pop

So, think you had Pixie Geldof sussed? Daughter of Bob, sister of Peaches, model, former grunge band frontwoman? If the 26-year-old’s solo debut tells us anything, it’s that assumptions are dangerous things.

This swoonsome, shimmering collection is sad in parts (the regret-filled Twin Thing touches on Peaches’s untimely death), Lana Del Rey-style sultry in others (Woman Go Wild) and just plain impressive in others. Sweet Thing sounds like a country-folk murder ballad, Close to You a poppier version of The xx. while Poison Apple is a heart-bursting, harmony-filled folk-pop gem.

Tony Hoffer’s production beefs up these tender songs with subtle, understated orchestration that allows Geldof’s winsome, emotive voice to fly. There is nothing ‘hip’ or throwaway about I’m Yours - just a graceful incursion into mature pop balladry.

twitter.com/pixiegeldof1