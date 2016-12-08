Peter Broderick - Grunewald album review: Get me to this church on time

Album:

Grunewald Artist:

Peter Broderick Label:

Erased Tapes Genre:

Pop

Grunewald Church, near Berlin, is the costar of Peter Broderick’s latest, a collection recorded over one evening and previously released on a small Japanese label. The church was used as a practice and performance space by Broderick and other musicians (including Nils Frahm) from 2008-2011.

The prolific Oregon native makes the most of the building’s natural reverb and old Bösendorfer piano to reveal every ounce of feeling in these direct, compact compositions. The elegant, spacious Goodnight and Eyes Closed and Travelling outdo each other in the beauty stakes, Low Light is soaked in Satie-esque melancholy, and the propulsive It’s a Storm When I Sleep borrows Lubomyr Melnyk’s continuous music technique.

A much-needed, end-of-the-year balm for the soul. peterbroderick.net