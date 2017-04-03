On Best Behaviour, Louisa Johnson takes a Tove-Lo turn in the right direction

Hero of the week is poor old Leigh-Anne Little Mix, who had an accident with her hair tools before going on stage, meaning she singed her thighs and had to go on in bandages. A source told the Daily Mail: “Leigh-Anne burnt her legs backstage on her steamer. She will be fine and is soldiering on.” Pop Corner, who has had many GHD mishaps, sends its love.

TRACK OF THE WEEK

Louisa Johnson - Best Behaviour

We are here for Louisa’s Tove Lo direction. Gone are the X Factor warble-ballads, and in is a girl who’s not into making promises. Best Behaviour sounds like Blackout-era Britney with Louisa shrugging “I’ve got habits to let go/ that’s what I gotta do” before purring ‘give me your trust and I’ll try not to break it.” To be sung across the dancefloor, handbag on the floor, finger pointed at your quarry.

Meanwhile, interest builds for the new Harry Styles track - titled Sign of the Times. And someone who has already heard it and is willing to give a vague opinion is Union J’s Josh Cuthbert. He tweeted: “Harry Styles’s new music is gonna blow your socks off !!” Check in with Pop Corner next week for our review of the single.

Zero of the week is Elton John’s advice to Ed Sheeran. Elton told Rolling Stone: “He was so omnipresent I said, ‘Ed, even I’m sick of you. Go away.’ And he did. He just went to the Far East with his girlfriend, had a great time, put on a lot of weight, ate food and came back.”

He went on: “One thing I said to him when he went, I said, ‘Don’t put on weight,’ because he’s very prone to put on weight like I am. And he came back heavy, but he lost it all for the album. He just went away and had a great time.”

“It was the most brilliant thing he could have done, because it refreshes your soul – not that I ever did it. I’m not one for going to the Far East and walking around with a backpack on; I just find that not my cup of tea.”

