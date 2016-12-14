Nils Landgren - Christmas with my Friends V album review: Yule jazz with a mellow tinge

Album:

Nils Landgren

ACT

Jazz

Jazz

The V at the end of the title is the clue. This genial Swedish trombonist has gathered his musical friends for a selection box of Christmas tunes four times already, so if you’re looking for jazzed-up Yuletide classics, check out the earlier releases, or buy the reasonably priced five-CD box set.

This year, Landgren and his excellent acoustic ensemble (including singers Sharon Dyall, Jeanette Köhn and Jessica Pilnäs, saxophonist Jonas Knutson and bassist Eva Kruse) dig a little deeper, but the atmosphere is still appropriately mellow.

There is plenty to summon the Christmas spirit, from Landgren’s splendid multitrack Bach trombone fugue to secular delights such as Baby It’s Cold Outside, Sleigh Ride and Auld Lang Syne. actmusic.com