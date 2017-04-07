Nialler9's New Irish Music: Touts, Interskalactic, Bitch Falcon & more

SONGS OF THE WEEK

Dermot Kennedy - Glory

Dermot Kennedy’s new song is one of those goosebump-inducing new artist anthems that are rare. A song that starts out in almost mumbling mode grows in stature and production where it sounds to this listener, whisper-it, like a song that has Hozier levels of opportunity. Kennedy has been co-writing with producers Charlie Hugall, Koz and Carey Willetts and if tunes like this are on the cards, he should keep it up. A new EP Doves & Ravens drops next Friday. This song has received more than 300k streams in less than a week.







AE Mak

I Walk

Already in their short career, Aoife McCann and Ellie McMahon have demonstrated a flair for creativity, passion and performance on a debut EP and live shows which make considerations for things most young artists are only grappling with - costumes, dance, style and overall sound. If earlier songs were grating with their overwhelming positivity to some listeners, I Walk adds some textured maturity to things. Same band, same viewpoint, but evolved.







Brién - Hoke

From new Extended Play 061 compilation feat ten Irish nuggets of house and techno and also featuring Ejeca, Bobby Analog and Quinton Campbell, Brién’s contribution has a summer-facing jazz electronic flavour to it.







R.S.A.G.

Meet You There

One of the most proficient and multitalented drummers in Ireland has never limited his skillset to the kit. On his new song, Kilkenny man Jeremy Hickey is more sonically engaging than ever, growing his palette in the process.







Joshua Burnside - Blood Drive (Ryan Vail remix)

The Northern Irish singer-songwriter will release Ephrata, his album conceived and inspired by Columbia and its music. Blood Drive has an undeniable José Gonzalez feel to it and Derry producer Ryan Vail augments that the track with texture and ambience with his take.







NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK

Touts

Pressing play on Sold Out is as close as a 21st century kid will ever get to understanding the thrill that their parents got at their age when they put the needle on the record of a 7” single from The Clash or The Undertones. Following in Sharkey and Co’s footsteps’, Derry band Touts deliver a short-sharp burst of Strummer-soundalike punk to jump around a messy bedroom and play air guitar to.







RELEASE OF THE WEEK

Interskalactic - Interskalactic EP

It can’t be easy to get a soccer team-sized number of musicians together to play tunes, nevermind to find 11 players who want to play ska. Yet Interskalactic, who have a solid live reputation for skanking tunes, have cobbled together for long enough to write and record six original ska tunes inspired by the originators like Prince Buster and The Skatalites. Catch them at pretty much every festival going this summer.



VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Bitch Falcon - Syncope

Video by Kate Dolan

There’s a lot to be said for a music video that makes you want to join the cast of delinquents even if the gang of “stun huns” go too far in their antics and steal a dog. Everything about this video and song is badass.



