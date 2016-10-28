Nialler9's New Irish Music: The Urges, Robotnik, Mick Flannery and more

SONGS OF THE WEEK

The Urges - Echoes

Softly Dublin psychedelic rock'n'roll of a throwback variety is at the heart of The Urges' music, who often sound like the backdrop to a drug-induced dance in a 1960s movie. Time Will Pass, the band's new album is out this week on Steve Van Zandt’s Wicked Cool Records and Echoes Softly encapsulates the retro feel they embody in one.



Emma Langford - Seduction of Eve

The 26-year-old Limerick singer-songwriter weaves folk music, ultra-bright melodies and and a speck of jazz into her recent single, which gets an ambitious black and white video. Langford plays Dolan's, Limerick on November 5th.







Robotnik - Sellotape

In 2012, the Irish artist Chris Morrin made his second album in Berlin and subsequently suffered through a depression and anxiety-led breakdown that shattered his world and stopped him the releasing or even listening to the album (as bravely explained in this video). Four years later, Morrin is ready to release the followup to 2008's Pleasant Square, leading with Sellotape, a song about “holding onto psychological control of the inner and outer self”.







Enemies - Leaves

From the Wicklow rock band's forthcoming third and final album Valuables, Leaves and its pleasing guitar tones have a sleepy and sturdy feel, buoyed by gentle whispered vocals. That is, until the track's final third, which rallies towards a fury and an end. The Enemies story ends at Vicar Street, Dublin, on December 18th.







NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK

That Snaake

Declaration of interest: Spiky punk band That Snaake got my attention when they put my name in a song two weeks ago. A recommendation about their live show inspired further investigation. A new EP called In The Court Of The Baby Kyng comes out next week and features six tracks of snarling agit-rock. Scofflaw // Sisyphus, the song mentioning this writer, just happens to be their standout. Punk “seshcore” is alive in Ireland.





ALBUM OF THE WEEk

Mick Flannery - I Own You

The quiet mumbling Cork man has raised his voice considerably on his fifth release. There's a new sense of urgency and energy evident throughout with Flannery sounding like a man on a mission to dismantle his former persona. From the angry opener of the title track, Flannery sounds rageful, and there's plenty in this country to feel disenfranchised about. “50 per cent more social awareness,” is how he plainly put it. It's present on the Tom Waits-style songwriting of the title song that approaches Cobain in its vitriolic delivery and roughshod blues of Cameo and drum-lead highlight One Of The Good Ones. Elsewhere, Flannery's established style, not unlike Bell X1, creeps in on How High, Beyond My Help and Plan. There's not much happiness to be found, perhaps inevitably, but Flannery owns these new forms for his own songs.







MIXTAPE OF THE WEEK

Chris Power - The Trees

Cork producer Chris Power continues his prolific run of releasing music with a mixtape on the Cuttin' Heads Collective featuring original beats, remixes (of Jay/Nas and Floetry/Common) and a collaboration with Detroit MC Sincere. There's plenty more to come from this kid.







VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Marc O'Reilly - Of Nothing

The Corkman's new and third album Morality Mortality is out this week and this lead single brandishes a brittle downbeat folk feel and a video about the demise of a relationship written in Dublin sand and pavement. Marc is currently on a 37-date European tour which stops off in Dublin, Belfast, Waterford and Dundalk before the year's end.



