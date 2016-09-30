Nialler9's New Irish Music: Super Silly, So Cow, Bad Sea and more

SONGS OF THE WEEK

Laura Ann Brady - Masterpiece

She might have been hiding in the shadows of the Irish music scene but Laura Ann Brady's debut recorded single is worth the spotlight. A six-minute song made with guitar, zither and autoharp, orchestral instruments and percussion, the track charts the stages of post-relationship heartbreak through a cacophony of emotion, sentiment and sound.







Bad Sea - Solid Air

Bad Sea's two members, Ciara Thompson and Alan Farrell met on Tinder but quickly decided to pursue musical interests together over romantic ones. The band's first single has elements of 1950s pop, indie and classic rock'n'roll. They claim its inspired by Angel Olsen and Carly Rae Jepsen and there is certainly some of the former's vintage aesthetic in the air.

Eoin Dolan - Dear Brian

Galway's closest thing to Brian Wilson is a guy called Eoin it seems. Mr Dolan channels Beach Boys melodies on a surf pop song to his influence. Sure it's more Salthill than Santa Monica but there are lesser inspirations than aspiring to be one of the best songwriters of modern pop.



<a href="http://eoindolan.bandcamp.com/track/dear-brian">DEAR BRIAN by Eoin Dolan</a>



Carron - Prison Robes

Sisters in blood and folk sensibilities, Méabh and Mella Carron's newest song addresses family illness but wraps it up with a Celtic take on the feminine side of Fleetwood Mac.



<a href="http://carronmusic.bandcamp.com/track/prison-robes-2">Prison Robes by CARRON</a>



RELEASE OF THE WEEK

So Cow - Lisa Marie Airplane Tour

A couple of years ago, Brian Kelly announced on-stage that So Cow were done. Not quite. What he meant was the the project would slimline back to its roots and operate as a one-man machine. So Lisa Marie Airplane Tour, the Galway man's fifth album, harks back to the lo-fi intimacy of previous album Siding With My Captors, with a dozen songs of short and sharp intent all played, mixed and produced by Kelly. Recorded in Spiddal, the album acknowledges the author's anxiety. “Pure, honest-to-goodness disquiet,” Kelly calls it. If you like noisy guitar pop, with a dose of the real then So Cow's your man.





ADVERTISEMENT



NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK

Hard Working Class Heroes Pick

Super Silly

Having played as a session band with Hare Squead, Soulé, Stay Gold and Farah Elle in the past, Super Silly (Precious, Solbas, Grooves, and Shek) are striking out on their own with original music. No Pressure is a suave mix of modern R&B, soul and pop. Catch them on October 7th upstairs in Tengu at Hard Working Class Heroes.







Hard Working Class Heroes is a music festival taking place from October 6th-8th in Dublin with more than 100 live acts playing in seven venues. See hwch.net for tickets.



VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Two Door Cinema Club – Bad Decisions

Directed by Thunderlips

When did Two Door Cinema Club turn into Duran Duran? Bad Decisions is a 1980s-style track that the younger generation will say sounds like The 1975. The video makes its era-inspiration clear with numerous visual references to the decade.



