Nialler9's New Irish Music: Siights, Neil Flynn, Imelda May and more

Plus, new songs from Elmore, Simon O'Reilly, Toofools and Hare Squead

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Niall Byrne

 

SONGS OF THE WEEK

Elmore - I'm Still Here
Oliver John Elmore is a Louth man who spent three months testing his mettle busking in Europe before moving to Manchester to try his luck before moving home to live in Wexford to raise a family. Having gathered 3.5 million listens/views for his first couple of songs online, he makes his first attempt at nailing the big commercial single with I'm Still Here, a song about personal challenge and all that comes with it. You wouldn't bet against it.


Neil Flynn feat. Katie Kim - J.E.N.
The Irish producer who has immersed himself in the Berlin techno scene only to return to decimate with sets at Irish festivals (in a good way). Flynn's latest release is J.E.N - nine minutes of atmospheric percussive techno with a vocal from Waterford singer Katie Kim.


Imelda May - Call Me
The woman from Dublin's Liberties is back with a new do and a new sound. Dropping the rockabilly swing (at least for now), May's new album produced by T-Bone Burnett, is more of a bluesy soul record  - as evident in lead single Call Me.


Hare Squead - Herside Story
“Oh my God banger proud to be Irish #COYBIG", goes one Youtube comment on this video, and it's easy to hear why the pride is beaming without punctuation. As Christmas approaches, it's nice to have a summery R&B counterpoint to all the bells and emotive vocals coming our way. Nice one Tony Konstone, Jessy Rose and E-Knock.


ALBUM OF THE WEEK
Simon O'Reilly - Evolve
Guitarist, composer and producer Simon O'Reilly started a finger-picking acoustic album a few years ago, but being an artist who has worked with ther likes of Davy Spillane, Twin Headed Wolf and Luka Bloom, and produced a clutch of film soundtracks, the songs soon began to grow in scope. O'Reilly plays 15 different instruments on the record (show-off), whittled 70 tracks down to 10, and 20 jazz and classical musicians were summoned to O'Reilly's Lahinch studio to record. The result is a sample-free album of mostly instrumental music that is as much trip-hop and electronica as it is suitable for soundtracks. Evolve is a rich tapestry of soundscapes to lose yourself in

.


NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK
Siights
Hozier fans will spot Mia Fitz as a member of the Hoze's live band for the last two years. As one half of Siights, with Scottish commercial songwriter Toni Etherson, she has released debut single Dance, a song which sways with pop-funk and electronic swing. It's accompanied by a fine video shot in LA featuring dancers doing their thing.


VIDEO OF THE WEEK
TooFools - Touch
Directed by Brendan Corcoran
Lorcan O’Dwyer and Steven McCann's soul-pop band swells to eight or so members in a live setting  - as you can find next Thursday night in Dublin's Button Factory. This video, directed by Brendan Corcoran and shot by Christian Tierney, features a bit of dancing around the capital's streets and a Des Kelly carpets parking lot.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.