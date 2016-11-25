Nialler9's New Irish Music: Siights, Neil Flynn, Imelda May and more

SONGS OF THE WEEK

Elmore - I'm Still Here

Oliver John Elmore is a Louth man who spent three months testing his mettle busking in Europe before moving to Manchester to try his luck before moving home to live in Wexford to raise a family. Having gathered 3.5 million listens/views for his first couple of songs online, he makes his first attempt at nailing the big commercial single with I'm Still Here, a song about personal challenge and all that comes with it. You wouldn't bet against it.







Neil Flynn feat. Katie Kim - J.E.N.

The Irish producer who has immersed himself in the Berlin techno scene only to return to decimate with sets at Irish festivals (in a good way). Flynn's latest release is J.E.N - nine minutes of atmospheric percussive techno with a vocal from Waterford singer Katie Kim.







Imelda May - Call Me

The woman from Dublin's Liberties is back with a new do and a new sound. Dropping the rockabilly swing (at least for now), May's new album produced by T-Bone Burnett, is more of a bluesy soul record - as evident in lead single Call Me.







Hare Squead - Herside Story

“Oh my God banger proud to be Irish #COYBIG", goes one Youtube comment on this video, and it's easy to hear why the pride is beaming without punctuation. As Christmas approaches, it's nice to have a summery R&B counterpoint to all the bells and emotive vocals coming our way. Nice one Tony Konstone, Jessy Rose and E-Knock.







ALBUM OF THE WEEK

Simon O'Reilly - Evolve

Guitarist, composer and producer Simon O'Reilly started a finger-picking acoustic album a few years ago, but being an artist who has worked with ther likes of Davy Spillane, Twin Headed Wolf and Luka Bloom, and produced a clutch of film soundtracks, the songs soon began to grow in scope. O'Reilly plays 15 different instruments on the record (show-off), whittled 70 tracks down to 10, and 20 jazz and classical musicians were summoned to O'Reilly's Lahinch studio to record. The result is a sample-free album of mostly instrumental music that is as much trip-hop and electronica as it is suitable for soundtracks. Evolve is a rich tapestry of soundscapes to lose yourself in

NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK

Siights

Hozier fans will spot Mia Fitz as a member of the Hoze's live band for the last two years. As one half of Siights, with Scottish commercial songwriter Toni Etherson, she has released debut single Dance, a song which sways with pop-funk and electronic swing. It's accompanied by a fine video shot in LA featuring dancers doing their thing.



VIDEO OF THE WEEK

TooFools - Touch

Directed by Brendan Corcoran

Lorcan O’Dwyer and Steven McCann's soul-pop band swells to eight or so members in a live setting - as you can find next Thursday night in Dublin's Button Factory. This video, directed by Brendan Corcoran and shot by Christian Tierney, features a bit of dancing around the capital's streets and a Des Kelly carpets parking lot.