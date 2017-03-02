Nialler9's New Irish Music: Shookrah, Sylk, Paddy Mulcahy and more

ALBUM OF THE WEEK

Paddy Mulcahy - The Words She Said

Formerly known for his solo piano composition work, the Limerick musician Paddy Mulcahy has explored ambient and instrumental electronic terrain on his new album on 1631 Recordings. Inspired by “the similarities and contrasts” between synthesizers and pianos, The Words She Said will find favour with those who enjoy the beautiful calm of composers like Nils Frahm and Olafaur Arnalds.



SONGS OF THE WEEK

Shookrah - Gerascophobia

Gerascophobia is a term for a persistent phobia of growing older. It’s also the title that this Cork six-piece soul outfit gave to their polychromatic new single of jazz, soul and funk, which is as young and fresh as a soul song in 2017 can be. “Did you know that it’s a blessing to age,” singer Senita sings and we sagely agree.







Odu - Years

Slinky synth-pop from Sally Ó Dúnlaing's Odu project, from her latest EP Conversations released last week. The New York-raised Bray musician’s track has a glittering dance-funk brightness to it.







Dioscó na mBó feat. Vėtra - Vanua

Chilled summery indie-pop vibes courtesy of Sligo trio Steven Conway, Rory Selby-Smith, and Jack Selby-Smith with a female counterpoint vocal from Lithuanian singer Vėtra. Cute video too.







The Innocent Bystander - Electrocute

Producer Mark Healy started his career in London with The Josephs in 1996 and has since played with the likes of Jerry Fish and the Mudbug Club, Carol Keogh and Elevens. His second single for his new project features falsetto vocals from Daniel Hoff and results in synth-pop inspired by notable bands of the past like New Order, Everything But the Girl Prefab Sprout and The Blue Nile.





VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Tomorrows - Ricochet

Video by David O’Carroll

From the underrated Another Life album of fine indie-rock atmospherics released by the Dublin band last year, the video for Ricochet keeps it simple with Laura Sheeran gallivanting around Dublin town at night. Guess which Wexford Street fast food establishment makes an appearance?





NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK

Sylk

Producer Bebhinn Mc Donnell vocalist and Taylor Doyle have hit on a sound that’s murky, electronic and pop on their debut single Am I Alone. It’s broodingly effective.



