Nialler9's New Irish Music: Ships, Fionn Regan, Dreaming of Jupiter and more

SONGS OF THE WEEK

Ships - All Will Be

Simon Cullen and Sorca McGrath’s Ships project has sporadically arrived at the shore laden with cosmic disco and synth-pop goodies over the past few years. Well now the pair have an announced a debut album Precession and its proceeded by this absolutely stonking groove track. This is a number-one hit in some alternative Irish universe.







Fionn Regan - Cormorant Bird

Regan’s new album The Meetings of the Waters arrives on April 14th and judging from the title track and this new song, he’s fixing to deliver an album of deep sweeping songcraft that make his old songs sound like pretty little ditties. Diggin’ deeper.







Ivy Nations - Live By Design

The Dublin indie-rock band who have recently supported the likes of The Stryples and Kodaline, turn their attention to 21st-century technology on their new single. “We live by design / We live out our fantasies,” they sing a on the new song that reminds the listener of Two Door Cinema Club. The video reinforces the song’s message.







Sailing Stones - The Blazing Sun

Dublin singer and songwriter Jenny Lindfors has spent the last few years living in London writing songs for others but on Sailing Stones, she returns to address her own life, partly inspired by the Yamaha CS-80 synth and her transplanted home. First single The Blazing Sun is winter-tinged atmospheric folk anchored by Lindfors’ undeniably expressive timbre.







Paddy Hanna - Sunday Milkshake

Paddy Hanna continues to grow into a mature suit of honest classic songwriting on his latest track - “a tale of realisation, of sleeping on a dirty couch knowing some mistakes cannot be undone.” See him live at Whelan’s on May 5th.







NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK

Dreaming Of Jupiter

A new Dublin-based three-piece who fuse rock, soul and pop. Debut single Light Of My Life was released in late 2016 and takes inspiration from the depths of London Grammar and adds a guitar-rock flavour and electronic production touches. Second single Eyes Of Stone has a funk flavour to it. Catch them in Dublin Friday March 24th at Gigonometry and the following Thursday at Whelan’s supporting Hvmmingbyrd.





ALBUM OF THE WEEK

Marlene Enright - Placemats And Second Cuts

The Cork singer and songwriter has released a debut album that puts her on equal footing with well-known artists in folk, indie, roots and Americana. Placemats And Second Cuts weaves Enright’s magnetising vocals with organs, handclaps, country-rock swagger and and a spaciousness maturity that draws you in and keeps you close.







VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Stoat - Trampolina

Video by Stoat

“Met her on a stag weekend in Cork / she was with a headbanger from Dundalk.” The video for the long-standing band’s idiosyncratic new single eschews any fancy technology for a simple idea - often done but not enough - representing the lyrics with actions and symbols in someone’s gaff with a gusto that is infectious.



