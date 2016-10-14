Nialler9's New Irish Music: Scoops, Katie Kim, Saramai and more

SONGS OF THE WEEK

Beach - Ono Noh

With Halloween approaching and the days shortening, maybe there is room in your life for some discombobulating alternative music? If so, let Dublin five-piece Beaches lull you with their drowsy dark-gilded creak-in-the-neck rock music. Beach play The Sugar Club on November 11th.







James Darkin - Chase

James Darkin is a electronic producer and engineer who likes his music shadowed and synth-driven. The Dublin-based musician's second single Chase is a menacing slice of horror film atmosphere with a charging bassline and guitar noise that echoes in the night sky.







Saramai - Trees

As seen in a promising Hard Working Class Heroes set last week, this Meath three-piece's new single moves between chamber pop, piano ballads and a grandeur that most acts can't reach. Catch them in Whelan's Dublin on Wednesday, October 19th, alongside another recommended act, Rosa Nutty.



Gypsies On The Autobahn - Torrents

The Cabra band are the latest signings to Universal Music Ireland and Torrents, with its Little Green Cars-esque melodies, bright indie-guitar pop sound and production by Rob Kirwan announces the band onto a potentially bigger stage.







Brass Phantoms - City Of Wolves

Cascading indie-pop in the style of Two Door Cinema Club is the hook that draws you into City Of Wolves, this Dublin band's new single. Brass Phantoms are a band to watch with Radio Nova sessions and BBC and RTE plays under the belts. Catch them supporting Slow Readers Club in Whelan's, Dublin, on November 5th, and at Dingle's Other Voices Music Trail in December.







RELEASE OF THE WEEK

Katie Kim – Salt

Waterford-born Katie Sullivan moves into new territory with her third album. Always interested in the alternative and ambient, Sullivan brought a touch of the otherworldly to her songs, and Salt finds her sonic world sunken deeper into the mire. While Sullivan's brittle minimal style is still felt on songs such as Body Break, Wide Hand and Day Is Coming, the over-arching mood is darker, aided by producer John “Spud” Murphy. From skyscraping spectral percussion of opening song Ghosts, the distorted dirge of I Make Sparks to the eerie creak of Life Or Living, Salt is preserved by the tenebrous side of things.

NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK

Scoops

Ballinteer boys Scoops released their debut EP Scenes Of Joy last year, and ever since, the trio have been received with open arms with a tour that took in 12 gigs in Ireland and the UK, three of which - Dublin, London and Edinburgh - were sold out. They'll look to capitalise on that with a new EP coming in the next few months.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Wyvern Lingo – Used (live a capella)

Directed by Christian Tierney

Currently on tour with James Vincent McMorrow, Bray trio Wyvern Lingo show off their voices unadorned in an a cappella performance on the street. It impresses a local enough to offer them some praise and some wine. He's convinced enough to attend the gig.



