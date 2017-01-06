Nialler9's New Irish Music: Marlé, David Kitt, Mankyy and more

SONGS OF THE WEEK

Ganiyu TLG feat Huva - Shivers

Ganiyu first teamed up with the Dublin experimental hip-hop/electronic producer Plant Food last year on the Nancy Sinatra-sampling 5&6. The pair are at it again on Shivers, a song that has a grime vocal lean and a beat that sounds like its constructed of water droplets.

Conor Conroy - Freakin’

Kildare electronic producer Conor Conroy cut his teeth making dance music with fellow Newbridge-man DJ Deece as Two Charming Men. Last week, Conroy dropped a new digital release, the Freakin’ EP, on Snazzy Traxx featuring two tracks that set out his solo stall in house music, from the percussive vocal soul of Work It to the deep synth-house of the title track.

Mankyy - Character Development

Irish hip-hop is improving all the time and getting more authentic in finding its own voice. The support from within the scene in different regions is one of those reasons. Like Rusangano Family, who hail from Limerick and Clare, Character Development is the work of a young Clare producer, collaborating with acts from Limerick (Same D4ence, Jonen Dekay) and Cork (Spekulativ Fiktion) using the services of Music Generation Limerick, to create a promising 16-minute peek into a potential future.

ALBUM OF THE WEEK

David Kitt - Yous

Kitt’s seventh album, his first in eight years, arrived during the quiet window of the new year - but blink, and you won’t be able to hear it again til September. Before Christmas, Kitt was contacted by a label who wanted to give it a proper release, but in order to honour the pre-orders, Kitt posted the album on Bandcamp for this week only. Yous is a return to Kitt’s singer-songwriter roots, after several years immersed in his electronic project New Jackson. Most of the record features simply the singer’s sweet low voice, Margie Lewis’ violin and backing vocals along with occasional contributions from Sunken Foal, Michelle Stoddart (The Magic Numbers) and Robbie Kitt. Emphasis in production then is placed on the songwriting, and Kitt, who adapts one New Jackson song and a Fever Ray cover in the process, slots right back into his old chair comfortably.

NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK

Marlé

Marlé is an Irish songwriter and producer currently based in Vancouver who has been developing her own brand of electronic pop over the past two years. 2017 will see the singer release a new EP and it will feature Bloodstream, a collaboration with the band Saso.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Windings - Boring

Directed by Philip Shanahan

One of the most rocking songs on Windings’ recent album Be Honest And Fear Not begins by attacking Glen Hansard for Steve Ryan’s own perceived shortcomings before finding new targets to live up to “We’re the leaders of the new believers / And we’re going to be as relevant as radio.” The video for the song captures the band in Attica Studios in Donegal, where they recorded the album and bolsters the footage with some on-screen singalong-style lyrics including the memorable line “park it, chicken shit”.

