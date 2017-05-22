Nialler9's New Irish Music: Loah, Maria Kelly, Rejjie Snow and more

SONGS OF THE WEEK

Loah - This Heart

“Art soul” is how Sallay Matu Garnett has pitched her music and This Heart is the most perfect encapsulation of her sound - jazz, a verse in a West African language ( a nod to her Sierra Leonean roots), soulful notes runs and a command of vocal expression that is a gift of the heart. Loah’s EP is out on June 16th.







Maria Kelly - Torn Into Two

Taken from the singer-songwriter’s new EP The Things I Should written about situations “where a lack of honest expression at the outset had created a much bigger problem in the long run,” Torn Into Two finds a sound balance between spindly and delicate.







Rejjie Snow - Purple Tuesday

The Dublin rapper’s only has one of his best American peers Joey Bada$$ on this new track from The Moon & You mixtape along with singer Jesse Boykins III on the hook. The 13-track release is a taster for the debut album proper to come, Dear Annie later this year.







Brian Deady - Get On My Knees

A tribute to Muhammad Ali from the Cork singer-songwriter, this new song brandishes a bluesy gospel swagger perfect for entering the ring, or going down to the fridge for a snack, either is applicable.









ALBUM OF THE WEEK

Come On Live Long - In The Still

Arriving four years after their debut, Come On Live Long’s In The Still reaffirms the talent of a band who deserver more public awareness. The album, recorded mostly, while the band were living apart is a cohesive whole. When they came together, so did the album. So there’s trip-hop indie (‘For The Birds’), heart-beat atmospherics (‘In The Still’), a glacial trip (‘Peak), minimal folk (‘My Love Leaves’) and Radiohead-esque guitar work (‘Slipstream’). In The Still is sonics for the soul. To quote the band themselves on ‘For The Birds’, “stay together, fall apart, move as one?” They chose the latter.







NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK

Kilnamana

In the non-linear era of music discovery, artists can come from anywhere without you noticing. In physical place terms, Kilnamana come from the place they take their band name from, a town near Tallaght. Now Berlin-based, the duo, whose first names are Enda and Miguel, released a debut album with little fanfare or build-up. Start with the falsetto vocals, flute loops, handclaps and synth-pop tones of Adios Amigo first.







REMIX OF THE WEEK

Le Boom - What We Do (Mix And Fairbanks remix)

Clocking in at 8 seconds short of 10 minutes, Kildare duo Mix & Fairbanks’ rework of upcoming electro-pop duo Le Boom’s debut single luxuriates in the same dance floor sensibility as the producers who made extended pop versions for the club in the eighties.



