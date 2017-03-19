Nialler9's New Irish Music: Loah, Conor Walsh, Super Silly and more

SONGS OF THE WEEK

Super Silly - Not Ready To Leave

Ireland’s R&B and hip-hop scene continues to bring the heat and Super Silly are one of those bands responsible for the fire. New single Not Ready To Leave is a suave and sophisticated modern R&B, soul and pop track that has been gaining airplay on Irish radio, and rightly so.







Conor Walsh - Fanthesia

A year to the week that the Mayo composer and pianist passed away suddenly, the family of Conor Walsh and the label that released his debut EP, Ensemble Music, have shared news that his debut album will get a posthumous release. To mark the one-year anniversary, they shared one of those songs, Fanthesia, a piano instrumental that typified the dynamic emotion that Walsh was capable of working with such minimalism. Every sale on Bandcamp will go towards the cost of releasing the album to come later this year.



Bad Sea - Over My Head

Ciara Thompson and Alan Farrell’s Bad Sea band continues to mine retro pop with this sweet piano balladeering track, the stands out for its relevant starkness and its Lana-style melody lines.







Loah - The Bailey

Currently one of the artists representing Ireland at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas, Sallay Matu Garnett is already a visibly rising force in Irish music, yet, surprise, this recorded version of a live favourite is her first single to be released through the proper channels. It’s from a forthcoming EP on Ensemble Music called This Heart, due April 28th.







Milky - Inside I’m Dancing

Dublin singer-songwriter Graham Mitchell has introduced himself with this pleasing orchestral-infused singer-songwriter pop song. It’s on Bandcamp here.







NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK

Catherine McGrath

Is country music the next big pop sound? There have already been plenty of signs in recent years, with the popularity of Nathan Carter, Taylor Swift’s origins new stars like Maren Morris and in increasing embrace of its style. The 19-year-old Downpatrick singer Catherine McGrath looks set to capitalise on this momentum with the country pop with 21st century production of Starting From Now. This feels like the start of a trend.





ALBUM OF THE WEEK

The Henry Girls - Far Beyond The Stars

The sixth album from the Donegal sisters Karen, Lorna and Joleen continues the trio’s explorations into combining a capella three-part harmonies, Americana, folk, trad and roots music. Fidlde, accordion, harp, ukulele, piano and banjo are all utilised and the result is fine album of trad-folk harmony.







VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Video Blue - Bombshell

Video by Dara Carroll

Music is a group activity an that’s something that Dara Carroll’s video for Jim O'Donoghue Martin’s music project recognises in the new clip for this Video Blue single, which features a bunch of mates playing music and hanging out in a house. A simple concept but a cheap and warm one.



