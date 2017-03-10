Nialler9's New Irish Music: Laoise, Krystal Klear, Cider Wasps and more

ALBUM OF THE WEEK

Gypsies On The Autobahn - Born Brief

The debut album from the Cabra band arrives a few years on from a time when indie-rock was at its apex. Despite that fact , Born Brief is an assured example of the genre. Cleanly produced by Rob Kirwan (Hozier), the foursome deliver a confident 11-track guitar album. The voice of James Smith is supple and expressive yet will be a dealbreaker for some and when things quieten down they recall another Kirwan-produced band Little Green Cars. The highlights are the rumbling bursts of energy on Battle, Torrents and the album’s pop moment Hidden.







SONGS OF THE WEEK

Abovedat - Better

Experienced Cork producer and DJ Stevie G has been mentoring Ian Ring (formerly of Young Wonder) for years already so their collaboration to create danceable pop is a fruitful one. Better is Abovedat’s third single, a Disclosure-esque sleek electronic R&B song.





Laoise - Halfway

After grabbing 177,000 plays for her debut track YOU, Galway singer Laoise dropped the Seán Behan-produced smooth London Grammar-esque brooding pop of Halfway with touches of jazz and soul. The song addresses a time Laoise “ compromised my happiness for other people and their excessive expectations.”







Krystal Klear - Keith Haring

Taking inspiration from the era of the inclusive ‘80s NYC club scene and the graffiti artist of the title, Dec Lennon produces this eighties dancefloor beaut, with disco, funk and house in its DNA. It’s the B-side of Danceteria, out now on vinyl and digitally next Friday.

Cider Wasps - Hummingbird

Dungarvan four-piece Cider Wasps formed in 2013 by brothers Danny and Tommy Dunford along with Stephen Keating and Colin Drummey. A debut EP in 2015 garnered them some radio play and a slot at last year’s Indiependence gave them a thirst. A followup EP Ethereal and Hummingbird is indicative of their indie-pop style that takes inspiration from Biffy Clyro and Kings Of Leon. The band are on an Irish tour next week that takes in Dublin, Waterford, Limerick, Galway, Cork and Tramore.





VIDEO OF THE WEEK

James Vincent McMorrow - One Thousand Times

Video by Bob Gallagher

A fascist dictator forcibly ejects James Vincent McMorrow’s audience, one-by-one. No-one protests and pretty soon, everyone has been disappeared, leaving the dictator with the best seat in the house. There’s a message there somewhere.





NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK

Paul Sheridan

Evergreen, the debut EP from Dublin singer-songwriter Paul Sheridan features four lilting folk-leaning songs and atmospheric arrangements. Blur is reminscent of Gavin James at his most pleasing, Heartbreak has bright guitar work and a largely drum-free backing that recalls Bon Iver and Hopeless Love has majestic orchestral lifts at its core. One to watch for sure.



