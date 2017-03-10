Nialler9's New Irish Music: Laoise, Krystal Klear, Cider Wasps and more

A round-up of what’s fresh in Irish music this week, also featuring James Vincent McMorrow, AboveDat, Paul Sheridan and Gypsies On The Autobahn

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Niall Byrne

Galway singer Laoise

Galway singer Laoise

 

ALBUM OF THE WEEK
Gypsies On The Autobahn - Born Brief
The debut album from the Cabra band arrives a few years on from a time when indie-rock was at its apex. Despite that fact , Born Brief is an assured example of the genre. Cleanly produced by Rob Kirwan (Hozier), the foursome deliver a confident 11-track guitar album. The voice of James Smith is supple and expressive yet will be a dealbreaker for some and when things quieten down they recall another Kirwan-produced band Little Green Cars. The highlights are the rumbling bursts of energy on Battle, Torrents and the album’s pop moment Hidden.



SONGS OF THE WEEK

Abovedat - Better
Experienced Cork producer and DJ Stevie G has been mentoring Ian Ring (formerly of Young Wonder) for years already so their collaboration to create danceable pop is a fruitful one. Better is Abovedat’s third single, a Disclosure-esque sleek electronic R&B song.
 


Laoise - Halfway
After grabbing 177,000 plays for her debut track YOU, Galway singer Laoise dropped the Seán Behan-produced smooth London Grammar-esque brooding pop of Halfway with touches of jazz and soul. The song addresses a time Laoise “ compromised my happiness for other people and their excessive expectations.”


Krystal Klear - Keith Haring
Taking inspiration from the era of the inclusive ‘80s NYC club scene and the graffiti artist of the title, Dec Lennon produces this eighties dancefloor beaut, with disco, funk and house in its DNA. It’s the B-side of Danceteria, out now on vinyl and digitally next Friday.

Cider Wasps - Hummingbird
Dungarvan four-piece Cider Wasps formed in 2013 by brothers Danny and Tommy Dunford along with Stephen Keating and Colin Drummey. A debut EP in 2015 garnered them some radio play and a slot at last year’s Indiependence gave them a thirst. A followup EP Ethereal and Hummingbird is indicative of their indie-pop style that takes inspiration from Biffy Clyro and Kings Of Leon. The band are on an Irish tour next week that takes in Dublin, Waterford, Limerick, Galway, Cork and Tramore.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK
James Vincent McMorrow - One Thousand Times
Video by Bob Gallagher
A fascist dictator forcibly ejects James Vincent McMorrow’s audience, one-by-one. No-one protests and pretty soon, everyone has been disappeared, leaving the dictator with the best seat in the house. There’s a message there somewhere.

NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK
Paul Sheridan
Evergreen, the debut EP from Dublin singer-songwriter Paul Sheridan features four lilting folk-leaning songs and atmospheric arrangements. Blur is reminscent of Gavin James at his most pleasing, Heartbreak has bright guitar work and a largely drum-free backing that recalls Bon Iver and Hopeless Love has majestic orchestral lifts at its core. One to watch for sure.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.