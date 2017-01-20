Nialler9's New Irish Music: Gypsies On The Autobahn, Little Hours and more

SONGS OF THE WEEK

Gypsies On The Autobahn - Hidden

Mixing taut indie-guitar with a pop sensibility, this Cabra band trail the release of their Rob Kirwan-produced major label album Born Brief on Universal Music Ireland, with this pretty little ditty.

Orlando Volcano - We Come One

The Bray producer and RBMA-alumni moved to the US a few years ago and ever since, his music has been moving in a club direction. This Faithless cover came out on Brooklyn label Mixpak over the holidays. Orlando touches down in Dublin for a gig on February 25th.

Rebel Phoenix - Off The Books

Dublin rapper Rebel Phoenix has been making tunes for a few years now. Originally released as a bonus track on last year’s The Jackpot EP, Off The Books and its smoked late-night production by Drae Da Skimask gets its own time to shine through this city-set video.

Shee - Señor Blues

Killarney-based David Sheerin released a dance track last year that made its way onto the soundtrack for A Date For Mad Mary. His newest one on Tronic Sessions label, under the name Shee, has a Daft Punk-esque French Touch feel.

ALBUM OF THE WEEK

The Last Sound - Coruscate

Dubliner Barry Murphy has released music under the name The Last Sound since 2002 when he was playing at the Lazybird night in Dublin. Coruscate is his seventh album, a gauzy collection of shoegaze indie atmospherics and electronics.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href="http://fortevilfruit.bandcamp.com/album/coruscate"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Coruscate by The Last Sound&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK

Telephone Explosions

Name-checking Slowdive, Julee Cruise and The Velvet Underground as influences, the Maynooth couple Dolores Fogarty and Adrian Mee released Pocket this week, a song of electronic dream-pop persuasion. An EP is coming this summer.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Little Hours - Water

Directed by Bold Puppy

With more than 230,000 views in four days, Donegal band Little Hours are certainly resonating with an audience by combining their anthemic indie pop with a video which takes the idea of xenophobia towards refugees and places it in a personal context.