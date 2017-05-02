Niall Horan to unveil new single later this week

Niall Horan has sparked excitement among his fans by announcing a new single.

The One Direction singer (23), said he will unveil a track called Slow Hands later this week.

The Mullingar singer wrote on Twitter: “I know you’ve been waiting and I’m delighted to announce my new single ‘Slow Hands’ will be out 4th May!

“Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

You are going to rock now!

will it be more than THIS TOWN!!! — 1D lovers💞 (@Roxyblossom55) May 2, 2017

He added: “Don’t think I’ve been this excited since the sega came out!”

Horan included the cover art for the song in his message.

The singer’s fans have been posting messages on social media about his upcoming offering.

“I’m pretty stoked — can’t wait to hear it!” said one.

Another said: “Wow i’m crying already it’s so beautiful and i haven’t even listened to it.”

Horan released his debut single, This Town, last year.

