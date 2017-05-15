New Irish Music: New Jackson, Fields, Pine The Pilcrow and more

SONGS OF THE WEEK

Fields - 22:22

Monaghan man Seán O’Brien started this band before it developed into a four-piece, The band’s debut EP In The Morning racked up decent Spotify stream numbers but newest single 22:22 is their best track yet - a lilting reflective indie-pop ditty with character.







Pine The Pilcrow - Dahlia

Pianist Kevin Murray, fiddler Hannah Ryan and cellist Robert Campbell follow up their first release with this soaring suspenseful piece of delicate orchestral pop.







Saint Caoilian - I’ll Be A Fool For You

Cork musician and promoter Caoilian Sherlock released his debut solo The Faraway Extended Player last week and this leisurely smudged folk song is a sweet highlight.



Long Island Sound - Last Place You Look

The Irish dance duo Rob Roche and Timmy Nolan lead their latest EP on Australian label Kyoku with this irradiant house groover. Catch them at festivals like Life and BARE In The Woods this summer.







RUTH - On Your Mind

Conjuring imagery of sunny carefree sojourn with a Lana Del Rey attitude, Kerry’s RUTH amps up the drama and basks in the pleasure of leaving that gombeen in your life behind.





ALBUM OF THE WEEK

New Jackson - From Night To Night

The other side to David Kitt finally emerges in full-length form. After some electronic releases on European labels Hivern and Permanent Vacation, he brings it all back home. Not only does From Night To Night come out on Dublin’s All City label but the 11 songs featured here were created very much at home in Dublin. Specifically Kitt’s bedroom, overlooking Dublin bay in the small hours of the morning. These analogue night-time constructions have a graceful intimacy to them. The title track could have started on an acoustic and reworked as a rolling synth house number; Put The Love In It is loose electronic pop happy to bop along, Found The One and Sp2 represent the dance-workout side while Anya’s Piano and the DJ Shadow-referencing After Midnight In A Perfect World are both muted headphone electronic that could work at a loud volume.





NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK

Jesse John Heffernan

You may have caught this Dublin singer/songwriter of soul on The Late Late a few weeks ago. A former member of Dublin rap group The Animators, Heffernan has been cultivating a soul-filled jazz vibe in his solo music as evident on his official solo single Don’t Leave Me Like That.







VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Come On Live Long - In The Still

Video by: Albert Hooi

Come On Live Long’s textured songwriting is a suitable backdrop for the expressive slo-motion dancing of Robyn Byrne, captured with style and aplomb in various spots and streets of Dublin bay and city.



