New Irish Music: Fionn Regan, Cities, Kormac, Otherkin and more

Nialler9's round-up of what’s fresh in Irish music this week, featuring Katie Laffan, Niamh Regan, Sea Pinks and Autre Monde.

Niall Byrne

Galway singer-songwriter Niamh Regan

Galway singer-songwriter Niamh Regan

 

SONGS OF THE WEEK

Kormac - I Believe
Producer, DJ and big band leader Kormac returns with a new single that casts his jazz-sample electronic style in the best festival anthem light. I Believe is a piano-stomping summer tune.


Niamh Regan - Tried To
Pastoral folk, in the style of artists such as Karen Dalton and Laura Marling, is the vibe at play Galway singer-songwriter Niamh Regan’s recent EP highlight.


Sea Pinks - Into Nowhere
What started as a jangly indie pop side-project for Neil Brogan when he was with Girls Names has developed into a three-piece with Steven Henry and Davey Agnew and taken a more sophisticated route as heard on the lead single from new sixth album Watercourse out on May 26th.  


Autre Monde - Customs
Popical Island associates Paddy Hanna, Mark Chester (Ginnels), Padraig Cooney (Skelocrats, Land Lovers, Tieranniesaur) and Eoghan O’Brien (No Monster Club) got together inspired by the music of Television, early Brian Eno, John Cale , ESG, Television, Suicide, The Slits and with their debut single, they’ve nailed a loose rock style of the era.


Katie Laffan - Tastemaker
Young Dubliner Katie Laffan has been developing her bedroom lo-fi funk pop music over the last few years. Her latest song Tastemaker has some disco glitter to it belying a warning about music industry sharks.  


ALBUM OF THE WEEK
Fionn Regan - The Meetings Of The Waters
Five years since his last full-length and 11 years out from his breakthrough debut, it sounds like time away has left Fionn Regan with a renewed sense of purpose. Having considered being a visual artist but instead delving into production inspired by electronic music sensibilities, The Meetings Of The Waters feels like a stepping stone to a new path for Regan. Ditching the Dylan-influence completely, the album largely features meditative spacious folk music that sustains quietly like smouldering embers and a centrepiece of three songs with more layered rock music-style songs. The album was inspired by its countryside construction, a slower life, also of more space and time.


NEW ARTIST OF THE WEEK
Cities
Promising to meld influences from pop, R&B and electronic, the newly arrived Dublin band certainly have moulded those touchstones into a sound that has elements of artists such as The 1975, M83 and Ed Sheeran on their debut single Give It Up, produced by Phil Magee (Kodaline, The Script) .  


VIDEO OF THE WEEK
Otherkin - Bad Advice
A rock band performance in a nicely-lit studio with some good camerawork that makes use of cut-out circles placed apart and with some clever editing? This video makes it look easier than it is.  

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.