MOBO Awards give out prize to wrong band and Craig David wins big

Craig David, Kano and Lady Leshurr were the big winners tonight at the 21st MOBO Awards in Glasgow’s SSE Hydro Arena but the best winners overall were WSTRN. The young ones from London won Best Newcomers but were later mistakingly awarded Best Song for ‘In2’, to Formula 1 levels of champagne spray, only for it to be taken away and dished out to Abra Cadabra featuring Krept and Konan for the remix of ‘Robbery’.

Best Album went to Kano’s Made in the Manor and he gracefully accepted his award via a video link from what appeared to be Heathrow Terminal Two, while Section Boyz won Best Hip Hop Act and Lady Leshurr won Best Female Act. The man of the night was, however, Craig David, who won Best Male Act and performed a mash up of old hits ‘Rewind’, ’7 Days’ and ‘Fill Me In’ alongside ’16, ‘When the Baseline Drops’ and ‘Nothing Like This’. During his acceptance speech, his marvelled at the passing of time, repeatedly thanking everyone for sticking with him since 1999. We can’t quite believe that we made it either, Craig.

The essence of time was also honoured as blast from the past Ms Dynamite was awarded the Paving the Way award, an award that celebrates trailblazers in their field. This is Ms Dynamite’s first award from the MOBOs, having missed out on a win in 2003 for her single ‘Dy-Na-Mi-Tee’.

This is the fourth time that Glasgow ( an officially designated UNESCO City of Music, don’t you know) has hosted the awards ceremony and other performances on the night included Laura Mvula, Chase and Status and Clean Bandit.