Methyl Ethel - Everything Is Forgotten album review: Dreaming down under

With the psych-rock scene in Perth firing on all cylinders thanks to the likes of Tame Impala, Jake Webb’s band offer something a little darker and more considered – “dream-pop for insomniacs”, as they’ve been accurately called in the past.

The Aussie trio take themselves a little too seriously at times, as heard on L’Heure des Sorcieres and Ubu, but beneath the veil of pretension are some good songs. Drink Wine packs groove and melody into a retro ’70s psych-pop package, while the harpsichord intro of the slouchy Groundswell catches the ear and Weeds Through the Rind sounds like a collaboration between MGMT’s weirder moments and Phoenix’s more scuffled output.

It sounds as if Methyl Ethel are still figuring out who they are, but their ongoing investigation is reasonably enjoyable. methylethel.com