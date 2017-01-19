Menace Beach - Lemon Memory album review: The rough and the loose

Album:

Lemon Memory Artist:

Menace Beach Label:

Memphis Industries Genre:

Rock

You might expect a rock album written in Ibiza to have a particular sound – one ripe for remixing by David Guetta, for example. But it sounds as if the Leeds band avoided the club scene influence when it came to their second album. This follow-up to Ratworld (2015) is a similarly offbeat collection of loose, rough-edged indie-rock.

Liza Violet and Ryan Needham lead the woozy charge on the unsettling Maybe We’ll Drown; Give Blood delves headlong into grunge, while Suck It Out is comparatively poppy when held against the grimy, fuzzy flavours that dominate the tracklisting.

It doesn’t quite have the vitality or originality to make it a must-listen, but Menace Beach seem content to lean back and let things unfold. facebook.com/menacingbeaches