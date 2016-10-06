Malojian - This is Nowhere album review: Clattering echoes of Laurel Canyon
Album:
This is Nowhere
Artist:
Malojian
Label:
Rollercoaster Records
Genre:
Singer / Songwriter
He’s no household name, but Stevie Scullion is what you might call a stalwart of the Irish music scene. Lurking in the shadows and turning loose an album every couple of years, the Belfast-based musician’s workmanlike approach to music pays dividends on his third album as Malojian.
Now playing as part of a trio, his latest collection is as fine as anything that’s come before, with some beautiful songcraft audible in the Laurel Canyon-style folky clatter of This Is Nowhere, the scuffled strut of I’ll Be Alright and the winsome woodwind of Lean on Me.
Some of the more sombre, sluggish tracks (You’re a Part of Me, Dam Song) are less engaging. Overall, though, Scullion is creeping closer to perfecting the winning formula that could propel him from “nowhere” to “somewhere”.