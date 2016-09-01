Lydia Loveless - Real review: the sparks don’t fly often enough

Album:

Real Artist:

Lydia Loveless Label:

Bloodshot Records Genre:

Singer / Songwriter

Columbus, Ohio, chanteuse Lydia Loveless has a reputation for laying it bare, even when the cost is all on her side. She blames it on her Italian Irish bloodline. “Seriously the guilt of this genetic mix is downright goddamned awful.”

However, her inner conflicts, between hard nose and soft centre, make for compelling listening.

When that vulnerability and brashness is harnessed to a big lived-in voice and an edgy guitar-led band sparks can fly.

The problem with her fourth album at the tender age of 26 is that they don’t fly often enough.

Loveless wants to cut loose from the cowpunk influences of her first three albums to widen her appeal.

This she manages with some rockist style but comparisons with the likes of Stevie Nicks (“Out On Love”) are too easy to make. Better the heartfelt bitter rawness of “Same To You” and the title track.

lydialoveless.com