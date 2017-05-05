Longitude festival 2017 adds 22 new acts to the line-up

Day-by-day line-up puts Stormzy, The Weeknd and Mumford & Sons top of the bill

Updated: 17 minutes ago
John Lane

Marlay and me: Young Thug. Photograph: Young Thug via Instagram

Marlay and me: Young Thug. Photograph: Young Thug via Instagram

 

The heat is on for this year’s Longitude festival with 22 more acts added to the bill. Longitude 2017 takes place from July 14th-16th in Marlay Park, Dublin.

The latest additions are Young Thug, Gucci Mane, G-Eazy, Leon Bridges, The Martinez Brothers, Earl Sweatshirt, JP Cooper, Mick Jenkins, Dave, Ray BLK, Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Witt, Dermot Kennedy, Sunflower Bean, Palace, Young, Sigrid, Aine Cahill, HVOB & Winston Marshall, Gill Landry, Karen Elson, Bitch Falcon and Wild Youth.

The day-by-day breakdown has also been announced which will see Stormzy, The Weeknd and Mumford & Sons headlining on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, alongside Skepta, Picture This, Jack Garratt, Kaytranada, Dua Lipa and loads more.

For more see, longitude.ie

