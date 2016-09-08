Listen up: Cathy Davey's New Forest - exclusive album stream

Album:

New Forest Artist:

Cathy Davey Label:

Hammer Toe Records Genre:

Singer / Songwriter

Where ya been, Cathy? As career breaks go, Davey’s takes some beating. After three increasingly ambitious and profile-building albums, the Kildare-based multi-instrumentalist bade adieu to the music industry to follow her heart in setting up and running an animal rescue.

Thankfully her muse never abandoned her and New Forest continues where The Nameless left off with its expansively delivered, introspectively nurtured pop. Written in the deep woods in Galway and recorded in Connemara, highlights such as The Pattern, Snitch, Armadillo and My Old Man are effortlessly pretty, lyrically dexterous and oozing with attention-grabbing touches.

New Forest is the work of an artist with tonnes of talent, endless ideas and a refreshing disregard for the zeitgeist.

:

cathydavey.ie