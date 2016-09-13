Listen: Lady Gaga returns with mega-earworm ‘Perfect Illusion’

The star also teased a new collaboration with Florence and the Machine

Ailbhe Malone

Stealth banger: Lady Gaga

TRACK OF THE WEEK
Lady Gaga - Perfect Illusion 
This is, as we like to say in the industry, a stealth banger. On the first listen, it doesn’t sound like much. And there’s a key change which we’d prefer to ignore. What it means for Gaga, we can’t say. But we trust her producer Mark Ronson, who’s been bigging-up the record. And based on the way that the track worms its way into your brain, so that three days later you’re still humming ‘PAH FECT ILL EW SHION”, we’ll bet that things are gonna turn out OK.

Meanwhile, Gaga teased a duet with Florence and the Machine. She told BBC Radio 1: “There’s a feature on the album that I think you will be very excited about. Me and Florence Welch did a duet together. I started to work on an idea for a song that I really wanted to do with a girl. You’ll see why when you see what the song is about. I just thought, ‘Who do I want to sing with?’ She’s really to me if not the best, one of the greatest vocalists in the world. She’s incredible.”

Hero of the week is Britney, who told told Flaunt magazine that she’s happier than ever. “I think with a lot of things in the past, I didn’t have security. I didn’t have the guidelines that I have now, which are brilliant. I’m very close to my security team. I have kids now too, so everything is on a way lower scale. I’m actually a very boring person. I don’t go out. I don’t really do anything. I should be Mother Mary, seriously. I think my life has done a complete 360. Things are just different now. It’s a different time. It’s a different era.”

Zeroes of the week are make-up shamers, Jade Little Mix told Glamour magazine: “If you go in my flat, it’s just a make-up trend. I’m literally addicted to eyeshadow palettes. I love it. I hate when people say, “you only wear make-up for other people or for a boy or something.” I just love make-up. It’s an art.”

