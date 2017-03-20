Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble - Find Me Finding You album review: The poly in rhythm

Album:

Find Me Finding You Artist:

Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble Label:

Drag City Genre:

Alternative

Following two solo records in 2014, Laetitia Sadier formed the Source Ensemble – and, with it, a new musical space for herself. There is an almost Fela Kuti feel to the opening song, Undying Love for Humanity, with its driving, pleasing polyrhythms, and the notion of “poly” or “many” proves key to this record.

“Like so many things, love has to be reinvented,” we hear Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor say on the sloping Love Captive, which is complemented by the hazy worldview of Psychology Active. The synths elevate the forward-looking Committed; peppered with spoken word, it’s like Laurie Anderson meets Kraftwerk.

Galactic Emerge sounds like an old, battered folk song, meeting The Woman With the Invisible Necklace halfway. In a similar vein, the song showcases Sadier’s absolute vocal clarity and intriguing vision. dragcity.com