Kurt Rosenwinkel: Caipi – new chapter for jazz guitar heavyweight

Album:

Caipi Artist:

Kurt Rosenwinkel Label:

Heartcore Records Genre:

Jazz

Kurt Rosenwinkel has already scaled dizzying heights as the undisputed heavyweight of modern jazz guitar, a fresh and original voice in a crowded field who has influenced practically every six-stringer to come after him. Caipi, however, opens a new chapter for the Berlin-based guitarist: as label boss, producer, engineer, composer, lyricist, lead singer and multi-instrumentalist. With guest appearances from friends such as Mark Turner and Eric Clapton, this somewhat tentative set of new songs – straddling Brazilian pop, contemporary jazz and indie rock – may not touch the dizzying heights of his instrumental achievements, but it’s the beginning of a new journey, and even the foothills of such a Himalayan talent are worth checking out.

kurtrosenwinkel.com