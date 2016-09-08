KT Tunstall - Kin album review: a pop-rock turn towards the middle of the road

Album:

KIN Artist:

Label: Virgin EMI

Virgin EMI Genre:

Singer / Songwriter

Three years after almost giving it all up to write music for movies, KT Tunstall has rediscovered her love of pop. The Scot’s sixth album is a departure from the melancholy, bare-boned folk of her last (double) album, Invisible Empire/Crescent Moon, but that’s not necessarily a good thing.

By surrendering the softer, sparser elements to pop-rock numbers such as the forgettable Turned a Light On and the bland Two Way (the latter a duet with the insipid James Bay), Tunstall has lost some of her va-va-voom – though the finger-clicking strut of Evil Eye is an improvement.

She recaptures some of the magic on the title track and the soft, acoustic-led On My Star – songs that showcase her best qualities, regardless of their radio-friendliness or commercial viability.

