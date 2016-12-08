Kevin Burke & John Brennan - The Pound Ridge Sessions album review: Irish fiddle meets west coast guitar

Album:

The Pound Ridge Sessions Artist:

Kevin Burke and John Brennan Label:

Loftus Music Genre:

World Music

Artists who push the boundaries of their music are hardly a dime a dozen, so Kevin Burke’s sortie far from his trad roots is a welcome surprise. Here his fiddle cuts a fearless swathe through a rake of unlikely material, in the company of Californian guitarist John Brennan.

What’s emerges from their relaxed studio encounters is a diverse mix of bluegrass, blues and folk tunes, with a small but perfectly formed pair of Bach minuets (from the Third Partita in E Major for Solo Violin) the unquestionable highlight.

The finesse at play in Brennan’s guitar comfortably converses with Burke’s fiddle, but their inclusion of Peter Green’s Albatross and the Allman Brothers’ Jessica catapults this collection headlong into a foggy prog rock domain. A tighter rein on the set list might have remedied this. loftusmusic.com