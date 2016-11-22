Kanye West hospitalised for exhaustion after cancelling tour

The rapper Kanye West was hospitalised on Monday in Los Angeles for exhaustion, hours after he cancelled the remainder of his 2016 tour, his representative said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that it had responded to a call in the West Hollywood area at 1.20pm, but that the encounter became a “medical emergency” and was handed off to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

West’s representative, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said the call had come from the rapper’s doctor and that he was taken willingly to UCLA Medical Center for evaluation. The episode was first reported by NBC News.

The cancellation of West’s “Saint Pablo” tour, which was scheduled to run through the end of the year, came after a turbulent few days for the rapper.

Onstage in Sacramento on Saturday night, West delivered a long speech, criticizing friends and associates in the music industry, including Jay Z and Beyonce, as he praised the communication style of US president-elect Donald Trump.

He then ended the concert after only a few songs. His show the next night in Los Angeles was cancelled hours before he was set to perform.

Two nights before the Sacramento show, West left some fans dismayed and confused at a concert in San Jose, California, after he said he would have supported Mr Trump, a Republican, if he had voted in the presidential election. “What do you really believe?” he asked the crowd repeatedly.

“I am putting my career, my life, my public well-standing at risk when I talk to y’all like this,” West said in a similar speech on Saturday. “I’ve been sitting here to give y’all my truth even at the risk of my own life. Even at the risk of my own success, my own career. I’ve been sitting here to give y’all the truth.”

As news of the tour cancellation and West’s hospitalization spread, the rapper’s friends and collaborators took to social media with messages of support.

“He’s obviously going thru a tough time,” Terrence Henderson, the rap executive known as Punch, wrote. “Maybe things u don’t know about. When it hit the fan are you still a fan?”

The producer and record executive 9th Wonder added: “Been knowing the brother upwards of 13 years. Mental healing is a serious thing, no matter what. Stay strong Kanye West.”

West has been especially prolific this year. In addition to releasing a new album in February, he has presented two fashion collections and performed more than 30 shows during the initial North American leg of the tour, which ran from August through October.

