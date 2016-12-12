Justin Bieber to play Dublin concert in June 2017
Tickets for RDS Purpose World Tour date go on sale on Friday
Justin Bieber: Dublin RDS concert follows sell-outr shows at 3Arena. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/iHeartMedia
Justin Bieber has announced his return to Ireland with a concert in the RDS on June 21st, 2017.
The Canadian popstar will bring his Purpose World Tour to the Dublin venue following his two sold-out concerts at 3Arena last Novermber.
Tickets go on sale on December 16th at 9am. Fan club members will be able to purchase tickets from December 14th at 8am.
Also on the bill is Grammy-nominated singer Halsey.
Nine European dates were announced:
Jun 5th Arhus, Denmark
Jun 7th Stavanger, Norway
Jun 10th Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 18th Monza, Italy
Jun 21st RDS
Jun 24th Lille, France
Jun 25th Frankfurt, Germany
Jun 30th Cardiff,
Jul 2th Hyde Park