Justin Bieber to play Dublin concert in June 2017

Justin Bieber has announced his return to Ireland with a concert in the RDS on June 21st, 2017.

The Canadian popstar will bring his Purpose World Tour to the Dublin venue following his two sold-out concerts at 3Arena last Novermber.

Tickets go on sale on December 16th at 9am. Fan club members will be able to purchase tickets from December 14th at 8am.

Also on the bill is Grammy-nominated singer Halsey.

Nine European dates were announced:

Jun 5th Arhus, Denmark

Jun 7th Stavanger, Norway

Jun 10th Stockholm, Sweden

Jun 18th Monza, Italy

Jun 21st RDS

Jun 24th Lille, France

Jun 25th Frankfurt, Germany

Jun 30th Cardiff,

Jul 2th Hyde Park