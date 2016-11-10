John McSherry - The Seven Sons album review: A world humming with good vibrations

Album:

The Seven Suns Artist:

John McSherry Label:

Compass Records Genre:

Traditional

John McSherry makes music like Paul Muldoon makes poems: bumping up against them, honing and spit-polishing them as he rollicks his way through life. The result is music shot through with a vivid, improvisatory quality.

The Seven Suns is a celebration of McSherry’s realisation that everything in the world is in a state of vibration and that “every leaf, stem, plant, galaxy and every cell in our body is humming its own tune”. Ancient mythology informs the album as much as our DNA defines who we are, and the sense of cohesion that defines this latest collection of tunes makes for a deeply satisfying listening experience.

Mike McGoldrick’s pipes and flute, Niamh Dunne’s fiddle, Sean Warren’s cello and Seán óg Graham’s guitar thrust the music ever further in beautifully concentric circles. Good vibrations from start to finish. johnmcsherry.com