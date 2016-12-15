JJ Wright - O Emmanuel album review: Traditional Yule jazz

Album:

O Emmanuel Artist:

JJ Wright Label:

Dynamic Catholic Genre:

Jazz

The devil’s music has come a long way in 100 years, but literally sacred jazz is still pretty thin on the ground.

Pianist JJ Wright split his training between New York’s New School for Jazz and the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music in Rome. So if you’re looking for Christmas jazz that’s “on message”, Wright’s uplifting choral work will send sacred shivers down your spine.

Blending a heavenly children’s choir with deft, uncliched arrangements for Chicago’s highly regarded Fifth House Ensemble and his own piano trio, Wright creates a contemporary choral work that is imbued with the true meaning of “Christmas”. http://dynamiccatholic.com