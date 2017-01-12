Jig Jam - Hello World album review: To the Kentucky manner born

Album:

Hello World Artist:

Jig Jam Label:

Independent Release Genre:

Traditional

Second album in and Jig Jam are remarkably surefooted: playing what they call “Celtgrass”, a heady cross of bluegrass and Irish folk. Lead singer-songwriter Jamie McKeogh is a formidable presence anchoring this Offaly four-piece, with Daithí Melia delivering confidently as signalman on five-string banjo.

Nine of the14 tracks are originals, so Jig Jam are a working band in every sense. Their birth certs could have been registered in the heart of Kentucky, so acquainted they are with the swerves and hairpin bends of bluegrass, and McKeogh’s soaring vocals suggest a natural affinity with American radio playlists. Nods to banjo player Abigail Washburn underscores their eclectic palette.

One caveat: the ineffable niceness of Hello World is unavoidable: a touch more edge might serve them well in terms of longevity. A fine calling card nonetheless. jigjam.ie