JC4 – Can You Believe It? album review: Sanford goes improv

Album:

Can You Believe It? Artist:

JC Sanford Label:

Red Piano Records Genre:

Jazz

Trombonist and arranger JC Sanford seems to spend most of his time making other people’s bands sound good. As conductor of choice for forward-looking large ensemble projects by the likes of John Hollenbeck and Joel Harrison, Sanford’s lot is generally to sacrifice his own musical personality for the greater good.

His own likable 2014 release, Views from the Inside, offered a taste of his eclectic large ensemble writing.

Now, Can You Believe It? places the young trombonist in a small group context – with guitarist Mike Baggetta, bassist Dave Ambrosio and drummer Russ Meissner – where there is a greater emphasis on improvisation and more opportunity to hear what this particular pair of golden ears hear on their days off.

