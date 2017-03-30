Jamiroquai's Automaton sends out a new invitation to the dancefloor

Album:

Automaton Artist:

Jamiroquai Label:

Virgin EMI Genre:

Pop

Being “cool” has never stopped Jamiroquai in the past, and Jay Kay and co are damned if it’ll stop them now. Seven years after their last release comes album number eight, a collection of zingy, hi-fi pop songs with an unapologetically OTT swagger.

The title track comes across a little desperate for relevance with its syncopated synths, but when they stick to what they’re good at, Jamiroquai prevail. Superfresh slings 1970s disco strings into a Daft Punk-style electro frame; Something About You is irresistibly finger-snapping, and Kay even leaves space for a sweet dedication to his daughter on glistening closer Carla.

Yes, there are some horribly overdone (Summer Girls) and downright cringey (Nights Out in the Jungle) tunes in the mix – but overall, you may find yourself on the dancefloor, despite your best efforts.

