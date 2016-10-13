Jakob Bro – Streams album review: Dark but beautiful

Album:

Streams Artist:

Jakob Bro Label:

ECM Genre:

Jazz

Guitarist Jakob Bro’s glowing, delay-drenched guitar sound is clearly descended from that of the great Bill Frisell, but the 38-year-old Dane is gradually marking out some territory of his own – slow-moving, folk-like originals, poised at the edge of abstraction, and yet somehow familiar, snagging the memory like melodies you’ve heard a million times.

His second recording for Manfred Eicher’s ECM label is another trio recording, again with the hugely impressive Thomas Morgan on bass and, this time, Joey Baron replacing Jon Christensen on drums.

It’s an inspired substitution, with Baron’s rare combination of invention and restraint – reminiscent of Paul Motian, to whom the album’s third track is dedicated – providing the perfect underpinning to Bro’s plangent, echoing lines.

Mournful, beautiful, dark yet luminous music for Beckett fans. propermusic.com