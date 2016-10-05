How to pair quirky with comfortable

This week, we meet Aoife Mary from Dublin. Aoife recently launched a new company called Host Fairy, a bespoke Airbnb management and hosting service for properties in Dublin. It is Aoife’s friendly nature and work ethic that made her a superhost on Airbnb and drove her to move on to launch this company.

The same can be said for her personal style, she is always so well turned out and picks up gorgeous quirky little pieces to set her look off.

Tell us about your outfit

Salsa jeans (Brown Thomas) - love high wasted and comfy. Air max -Can’t seem to get over them, wearing same style 20 years or more.

Black vest (TK Maxx) - Not sure of the name.

Shawl (The Tweed Project) - Love their stuff, can be worn several different ways. It was a pressie from my pals.

Head scarf - From a charity shop, I think.”

Bracelets - From my mam.

Bag - My dad bought this for my mam a long while ago. I absolutely adore it .

How would you describe your personal style?

My style? Eh, very changeable really. I’m casual most days, and head scarfs are essential, with my hair.

What upcoming events are you most looking forward to?

I am really looking forward to The Air bnb Open in L.A. in November. I am hoping to get the time to go over next month. Two of my good mates are having a joint 30th and 40th called Katie & Romos 70th, so really looking forward to that. Then there is Other Voices in December in Dingle.

Photographs: Dean Ryan McDaid