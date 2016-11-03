Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions - Until the Hunter: minimal and modern

Album:

Until the Hunter Artist:

Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions Label:

Tendril Tales Genre:

Rock

Seven years on from Through the Devil Softly, Until the Hunter arrives with a languid roll, opening with the warm, subtle moodiness of Into the Trees, re-acquainting us with Sandoval’s gorgeous, inimitable voice.

It is as close to previous work as we get in this record, and reminds us of past ghosts while preparing us for new ones. There is a minimal outlook to many of the compositions (although some perhaps stay too long, such as Liquid Lady); it’s there on The Peasant’s country-bluesy guitar, while A Wonderful Seed is put through an early modern music-blender.

Kurt Vile joins for the brilliant Let Me Get There, providing a perfect complement for Sandoval’s vocal vision. Isn’t it True, meanwhile, looks towards a lighter, more uptempo musical landscape.

hopesandoval.com