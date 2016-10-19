Hippolyte et Aricie Suite/Symphonie fantastique review: Masters of orchestral sound

Album:

Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Rameau Suite de Hippolyte et Aricie Artist:

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Daniel Harding, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Hector Berlioz Label:

Harmonia Mundi Genre:

Children's Music

It would be nice to think that Berlioz, that great painter in orchestral sound, was inspired by his French predecessor, Jean-Philippe Rameau. But, no. Their daring conjunction on this new CD seems to be inspired by their roles as innovators, and also by the fact that Daniel Harding and his Swedish players can bridge the two composers’ worlds by adopting period instruments’ style performing practices.

The dances from Rameau’s Hippolyte et Aricie are sprightly in rhythm and crisp in articulation. The overall effect is one of highly sculpted music-making, though not without moments of impressive, full-bodied vehemence.

The Berlioz is volatile, with Harding relishing the surprises that come from his refusal to smooth out rough edges. url.ie/55ay