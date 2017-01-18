Hip-hop Spinal Tap: Young Thug’s latest video might just be a work of genius

Director turns video-shoot disaster into truimph. Other songs of the week include Villagers' tribute to Home Sweet Home and We Cut Corners’ latest

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Eoin Butler

Cheetos-eating cameo: Young Thug

Cheetos-eating cameo: Young Thug

 

YOUNG THUG
Wyclef Jean ★★★★
Atlantic
Unprofessional, inconsiderate and self-indulgent behaviour by big names in the entertainment industry is almost always indulged. Rarely, if ever, is it publically called out. Yet, assuming this isn’t some genius publicity stunt, that’s exactly what happens here. “Co-director” Ryan Staake’s subtitled narration of this botched music video shoot is pretty much self-explanatory. I’d call the result a hip-hop This is Spinal Tap, except that (a) it’s apparently real and (b) aside from a brief Cheetos-eating cameo, the star never actually puts in an appearance. A hundred grand wasted? I’d say it was money well spent.

VILLAGERS
Apollo House ★★★
“It will not be long, love, till we have a home…” Conor O’Brien borrows the melody of She Moves Through The Fair for this tribute to the Home Sweet Home campaign.

SAMPHA
(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano ★★★★
Young Turks
This stripped-back new track from his forthcoming Process album, sometime Drake, Kanye and Solange collaborator Sampha Sisay recalls a period, in 2014, when he moved back into his childhood home to care for his mother following her diagnosis with cancer. Ostensibly a tribute to the piano he first learned to play on, it is of course really a heartfelt eulogy for the woman who raised him.

WE CUT CORNERS
Of Whatever ★★★★
Delphi
A chicken in every pot, a car in every garage and a hipster standing awkwardly by every fireplace… If that’s what the public demand, that’s what We Cut Corners have delivered. Last week, the duo’s acclaimed album The Cadences of Others was nominated for the RTE Choice Music prize. This latest video stars Megan O’Malley and was directed by Jon Hozier-Byrne of Stoneface Films. I’m not sure what is happening with the mysterious yellow liquid at the 2 min 51 sec mark. But I’m pretty sure Donald Trump would call it a party. Nostrovia everyone!

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.