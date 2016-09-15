Handsome Family - Unseen album review: Sparks fly as high as ever

Album:

Unseen Artist:

The Handsome Family Label:

Loose Genre:

Alternative

Brett and Rennie Sparks rake over the coals of their gothic imaginations for their first album since fame proved an unlikely bedfellow when their tune, Far From Any Road, from their 2003 album Singing Bones, was used as the opening theme for the TV series True Detective.

Their 10th album breaks little new ground but there’s something oddly comforting in their fidelity to the world of the strange and the obscure. Unseen, they say, “is about the light that emanates from things we can’t see behind the ’Red Door’. . .” That song, one of the album highlights, unfortunately is redolent of Dylan’s I Shall Be Released.

These things happen, ask Jimmy Page, but it is jarring. That said, the New Mexico-based couple can still evoke a world that is all their own through songs such as The King of Dust or Gold.

handsomefamily.com