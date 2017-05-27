Guns N’ Roses fans brave elements for Slane Castle gig

After a blissful week of scorching weather, Guns N’Roses fans woke up to torrential rain across much of Leinster.

Stories about about the band’s rock and roll excess abound. But the fact that they are past their prime does not detract from the thrill of seeing some of the best rock songs performed by the people who wrote them, with Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash together for this concert in their Not In This Lifetime tour.

Tickets to the 80,000 capacity gig sold out in a day, and like many, Kitty Maguire, from Dublin, got her’s on Christmas Day. This was a gig for fans.

“It’s just going to be a good show no matter what the weather,” said Maguire on her way to the gig. Her memories of the band include meeting Slash in The Cock Tavern in Howth. My stepdad was a huge fan and sent my sister over to get his autograph.

Back in Slane after 14 years. Last time I was here I was 18, after doing the Leaving and about to go to Wales for university.

He said, “no problem, sugar,” and signed the back of a cigarette .

Sam Atwell, from Brisbane, said this Slane show was about reminiscing and he remembers “listening with me and my cousin in his room introducing me to Appetite For Destruction. He was probably telling me about sex as well at the time. Everyone just partied so hard to them . . . It’s so emotional remembering sitting on the road drinking Jim Beam, crying to November Rain.”

Fans arrived to bag and body searches, followed by ticket checks, more bag searches, more body pat downs, instructions to empty your pockets into clear plastic bags and metal-detector checks. There were also sniffer dogs and a Garda presence as well as the Civil Defence lining the bridge towards the site and water craft patrolling the river.

Otherkin well deserve all the backstage high fives available given the young Irish band’s excellent performance in the tricky opening slot. Despite being essentially at the genesis of their careers, and confronted with a just-arriving, sodden crowd, they commanded the stage like seasoned pros, loaded with energy and charisma.

CENTRE STAGE: Otherkin get the crowd in the mood. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

The opposite can be said about Mark Lanegan’s almost emphatically lacklustre, disengaged performance which followed. It doesn’t bear much more commentary than that. One positive note throughout that set was struck by the rain clearing and the VIPs tempted out of their tented bar in front of the castle.

WET, WET, WET: Otherkin play support to Guns N' Roses. Photograph: Dara Mac DOnaill

Royal Blood followed with much more energy. The massive natural amphitheatre was a sea of thirty- and forty-somethings in Guns N’ Roses T-shirts – with the more hardcore legions brandishing tattoos of the band’s logo – bandanas and a smattering of top hats in deference to Slash.

The most important castle resident will miss his first ever Slane – Lord Henry Mountcharles is in hospital with a chest infection.

Last time Guns N’ Roses played, some of the band went fishing in the river behind the stage waiting for the ever tardy Axl Rose to get to the gig via helicopter from Dublin. This time, the punters are assured he’ll be on time. Just as well, babysitters are a good deal more expensive than they were in 1992.