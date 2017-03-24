Grime for a change: how Stormzy is taking the music world by storm

The 23-year-old London MC brings his Gang Signs & Prayer tour to Ireland next week

Séamas O’Reilly

Stormzy meets infant fans and signs copies of his new album ‘Gang Signs And Prayer’ at HMV Liverpool One on March 2, 2017. (Photograph: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Stormzy meets infant fans and signs copies of his new album ‘Gang Signs And Prayer’ at HMV Liverpool One on March 2, 2017. (Photograph: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

 

There’s a growing sense that 2017 is to be Stormzy’s year. Following the release of debut album Gang Signs & Prayer, the 23-year-old grime MC has been gaining musical plaudits from high streets to broadsheets, and diversifying his public offerings into the bargain; whether in the adorable baby-adorned photo-op, or the recent Channel 4 News appearance covering his battles with mental health.

Impressive too was his impassioned, full-throated condemnation of the NME for tackily using his face and words for a cover story on depression, without soliciting the artist’s permission. At a time when few musicians turn away free headlines, Stormzy’s demand for tact when dealing with such a sensitive issue shows a wealth of class. Moreover, his assertion of his rights to his own image shows a rare willingness to bite back at an industry long grown too comfortable with co-opting young artists’ talents to their own ends.

Not content with making the music press blink, Stormzy may have earned the love of music fans everywhere in his impassioned rants against secondary ticketing services, which he took to Twitter to upbraid sites such as Seatwave for ripping off his fans, admonishing them with a colourful selection of anglo-saxon verbiage. Rather than just venting, he also teamed up with Twickets to ensure a market for face price tickets to his shows.

Standing at 6ft 5in, typically clad in black, and possessing the kind of gigawatt smile that could redirect wayward planes, Stormzy has the old-money swagger of a much more established star. This charisma is everywhere present on Gang Signs, an album that took the firecracker energy of his grit-hewn, car-park freestyles, before adding several layers of polished nuance, culminating in punchy anthems such as Big For Your Boots or First Things First as well as smoother, more contemplative cuts such as Lay Me Bare or the blissed-out crush jam Velvet.

However, the big draws for a live Stormzy show are the call-and-response classics such as Shut Up and Mr Skeng, tracks so anthemic they were surely brewed-up in an underground lab by a dangerously rude coterie of grime boffins, and either of which are expected to reduce the whole into a sweating mass of grimacing acolytes.

Although Wednesday’s show at Dublin’s Olympia sold out long ago, Stormzy is also set to play Longitude this summer, so Irish fans will have a second, welcome chance to witness the further ascent of grime’sbiggest star.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.