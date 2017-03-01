Grime and grit, humour and truth - the world according to Stormzy

Stormzy deserves his place on the top of the musical pile. Need convincing? Here's a few of his finest lyrics

Una Mullally

Ed Sheeran and Stormzy perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London on February 22nd, 2017. Photograph: Reuters/Toby Melville

When Stormzy released his debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer, last week, it quickly monopolised Spotify, with every song on the album entering the Spotify top 50 chart. “I’ve never seen anything like this,”

Austin Darbo, a senior editor at Spotify tweeted. Stormzy is arguably the hottest act in the UK and beyond right now, and over here, his Olympia show on March 29th sold out in a matter of minutes.

What makes him so good? There’s the context of grime’s brilliantly confident swagger right now, a DIY vibe steeped in realism, humour and sparseness. But Stormzy also brings a type of lyrical brilliance to grime that often (purposefully, it could be said) evades the genre, with the intentionally blunt and bare rhyming mixed with a good deal of cheekiness and intelligence. Here’s a run through of his best lyrics to date.

Nah, man, you’re never too big to rebel / I was in the O2 singing my lungs out / Rudeboy, you’re never too big for Adele
- Big For Your Boots

Your postcode don’t make you a gangster / You’re not bad, your area is
- Not That Deep

Roll to the booth, then I bill it with rhymes / Know a couple OGs that are living off crime / But a young black boy made a milli’ off grime / So tell Boris Johnson ‘suck you mum, we don’t care’ / And tell them riot feds ‘oi, buss your gun?’ You won’t dare
- Cold

Like bro I can’t believe I saw my dad / Still up in the ends, still driving cabs / He said ‘yo son, I need a car’ / I kissed my teeth and turned my back / Like nigga you ain’t seen my face for years / Nigga you ain’t seen my face for time / And the first thing you’re asking me for, is that? Fuck you. That’s where I draw the line / Shouldn’t dashed through a rack like ‘keep the change’ / And fuck letting go, I’ll keep the pain / 23 years I’m still the same / When you hear this I hope you feel ashamed / Cause we were broke like what the fuck / Mum did well to hold us up / But yet she still forgave your arse / But mumsy’s cool. I’m cold as fuck
- Lay Me Bare

I think I just got dissed again / Think I care who this offends / Run up on a man like Bale with a - / Slap that through your shit defense
- Mr Skeng

South of the Thames, where I come from’s mad / Done some dirt and I ain’t too proud that you’re living on the road that your son got stabbed / I had you on the station, your son got nabbed / Tough luck, just mums no dads
- 100 Bags

Look I don’t rate them boys / Bare wasteman, bare pagan boys / I come to your team and I fuck shit up / I’m David Moyes
- Know Me From

Heart on my sleeve, let me open up / TBTs on the block all posted up / Me and them boy don’t mix but I’ll post it up / And it ain’t no family pic but it’s close enough / And look man, I still reminisce when I’m holdin’ up / I think about the past sometimes and I sober up / Cause if that boy looks back, it’ll hold him up / Man are out here beefin’ like we ain’t broke enough / Swear these bruddas ain’t woken up / Like what have I done to deserve this life? / I got brothers in the pen that will never see again / Got my brothers dem servin’ life / And I know that you think that it serves ‘em right / But I come from a place where you burn or die / Or we turn and ride / So don’t blame us when we turn to the dirt, we tried
- Don’t Cry For Me

We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.