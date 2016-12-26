Goodbye 2016 and thanks for all the pop

As is tradition round Pop Corner towers, we see the new year out with a gaze backward. Gather round as we gaze upon the wealth of bangers, gossip and clips that 2016 offered us

Hero of the year - Ariana Grande

She spoke out on sexism and double-standards so many times that it’s hard to keep track. Choice quote: She told the Sunday Times that she was sick of being typecast: “Are you a good girl or a bad girl? No! I’m a good girl, I’m a bad girl, I’m innocent, I’m sexy, I’m smart, I’m funny – I’m everything. Whatever I feel like wearing that day, it doesn’t define me. It defines what mood I’m. That applies to all women.”

Vox Popper of the year - Zayn Malik

Need a quote about his time in One Direction? He was all for it. But on the flip side, he was also open about his mental health, and how he deals with anxiety, telling Dazed. “I’m just staying the way that I am. I think that’s the best way to keep your sanity. You’ve got to hold on to what you are and not let things get to your head,.”

Outlet of the year - Carpool Karaoke

Who thought that all you needed to do to get celebs to open up, was to clip them into the front seat and put the radio on? Our top three? Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, Adele and Justin Bieber.

Feud of the year Taylor Swift Yes there was another Kanye bust-up, but what better way to say ‘see ya’ to your ex than by casually revealing you wrote his number one hit song? The track, of course, was This Is What You Came For’ by Calvin Harris and Rihanna.

Band of the year - Little Mix

Not since the spice girls has being in a girl group looked so much fun. Need proof? Watch them perform ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ on X Factor. Pure joy. Plus they’ve got each other’s backs.

Instagram account of the year - Rihanna

